Bill Gross: What's the 'Bond King' and PIMCO Co-Founder's Net Worth?

As a famed investor and PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management) co-founder, Bill Gross has been grabbing attention lately due to his prediction of recession and stagflation. He thinks that the Fed waited too long before raising interest rates and now there isn’t much it can do to prevent a mild recession amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Gross also recently released his memoir I’m Still Standing: Bond King Bill Gross and the PIMCO Express. What is Gross’s net worth?