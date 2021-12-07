Biconomy's Price Prediction for 2025 Amid Listing on Coinbase Pro

Biconomy has a lot of real-world utility as it powers DeFi apps, NFTs, and Web 3.0 applications. The project has a clear development plan, which should be a plus. The exchange support for the token is also going up quickly with Coinbase Pro being the latest and the most coveted launch. However, the network is still under development and has a long way to go. The price has been volatile. It might be better to wait and let the excessive volatility subside before initiating a position.