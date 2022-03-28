These College Degrees Can Help You Get An Edge on Future Job Markets

The future looks bright, and there will be even more career paths for people to choose from, as technology advances. One of the biggest industries that has revolutionized the world is the Web 3.0 space. This includes cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and the metaverse.

While the blockchain space is still a confusing concept to some, there are many ways to educate yourself about it, especially if you could see yourself with a career in the industry. So what are the best college majors for the future?