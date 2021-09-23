Here Are the Bitcoin Wallets Australian Crypto Investors Can Choose From

If you’re planning to buy Bitcoin as an investment or to make purchases, you’ll need to somewhere to keep it safely, like a Bitcoin wallet. In some ways, it's similar to a bank account.

The wallet comes with public and private keys. The public key, like a bank account number, is needed as an address to send funds into the wallet. Meanwhile, the private key is like a PIN that allows you to access the funds in your crypto wallet, like a PIN for a debit card. For the security of your funds, it's important that you keep the private wallet key to yourself.