The Star of Discovery’s ‘Bee Czar’ Is Backed by Some Big Bucks

As Schumacher said to People, “The honeybee is a keystone species, and without them, we won't survive.” He notes that approximately every third bite of food people eat was pollinated by a honeybee, and without honeybees, “life as we know it would cease to exist.” Along with rescuing and relocating beehives from places like churches, homes, or high up in trees, Schumacher works to produce honey to finance his mission.