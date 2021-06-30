At 80% Below Its Peak, Is BarnBridge (BOND) a Good Buy?

If you’re searching for a good cryptocurrency to invest in now as the industry rebounds , you may want to have a look at BarnBridge (BOND). It was among the many crypto gainers on Jun. 29, but remains below its all-time high. What’s BarnBridge's price prediction, and when will it reach $100?

BarnBridge currently trades at about $31. The highest it has climbed since its launch is $186, and that was way back in Oct. 2020. It was at about $50 before the crypto sector saw a selloff amid concerns over China’s crackdown. Mark Cuban’s Titan loss also spooked some crypto investors. But some see the pullback as the perfect chance to load up on promising altcoins.