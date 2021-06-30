At 80% Below Its Peak, Is BarnBridge (BOND) a Good Buy?By Ruchi Gupta
Jun. 30 2021, Published 8:08 a.m. ET
If you’re searching for a good cryptocurrency to invest in now as the industry rebounds, you may want to have a look at BarnBridge (BOND). It was among the many crypto gainers on Jun. 29, but remains below its all-time high. What’s BarnBridge's price prediction, and when will it reach $100?
BarnBridge currently trades at about $31. The highest it has climbed since its launch is $186, and that was way back in Oct. 2020. It was at about $50 before the crypto sector saw a selloff amid concerns over China’s crackdown. Mark Cuban’s Titan loss also spooked some crypto investors. But some see the pullback as the perfect chance to load up on promising altcoins.
What is BarnBridge, and how does it work?
BarnBridge seeks to reduce the risk for investors participating in DeFi lending. BOND is BarnBridge’s official cryptocurrency.
How many BarnBridge (BOND) tokens are there?
Some 3.4 million BOND tokens are in circulation. Similar to Bitcoin and Yearn.Finance, BarnBridge has a fixed token supply, of 10 million.
BarnBridge's (BOND) price prediction
BarnBridge is slowly recovering from the recent crypto crash. According to Digital Coin Price, BOND will close 2021 at $49, 60 percent higher than its current price. The altcoin is expected to keep rising in the coming years, hitting $60 in 2022, $77 in 2023, $90 in 2024, and $100 in 2025.
When will BarnBridge reach $100?
BarnBridge has climbed well above $100 before, and investors are hoping for a return to those highs. While many price predictions suggest it will take some years to get there, it could happen sooner.
From its current price, BOND would need to rise 220 percent to reach $100. If BOND rises 10 percent per month, it could get there in one year, and if it climbs 20 percent per month, it could reach $100 by the end of 2021.
Is BarnBridge (BOND) a good investment?
As a new project, BarnBridge hasn’t delivered Bitcoin-type blockbuster returns yet. Still, BarnBridge has many happy investors. BOND has climbed about 15 percent over the past month, while the S&P 500 has gained just 2 percent.
In Jan. 2021, BarnBridge fell to what remains its all-time low at $15. That caused many investors to flee, but some took faith and accumulated BOND in the dip. Those investors have now more than doubled their money, even after accounting for the recent crypto pullback.
BOND is currently more than 80 percent below its all-time high, opening an opportunity for bargain-hunting investors. There's no guarantee BarnBridge will soar in the future, but it has a good chance to rise over the long term, considering the growing popularity of DeFi products.
The best way to buy BarnBridge (BOND)
You can buy BOND on Coinbase, Gate, Gemini, Hotbit, and 1Inch. The best place to buy BarnBridge with the U.S. dollar right now is Gemini.