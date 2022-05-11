Amid Baby Formula Shortage, Doctors Warn Parents About So-Called "Alternatives"

Dr. LaJuan Chambers, a pediatrician at UT Health East Texas, told Texas Standard that primary care physicians can help parents find safe alternatives.

“[The shortage] really does not have a definitive end date. But what we do know is that we are all patient, and if we do not try to hoard formula, then there is going to be enough to go around,” Chamber said. “I say, do not panic, but exercise caution, and don’t fall prey to people who are trying to sell you perhaps something unsafe for your infant.”