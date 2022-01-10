BabyElon NFTs Are Available for Minting—Details on Pricing

The minting price of the BabyElon NFT is as follows:

Genesis Sale: 0.1ETH, or $300.91

Presale: 0.15 ETH, or $451.36

Public Sale: 0.2 ETH, or $601.81

The prices above are calculated using the current value of 1 Ethereum (ETH). As of January 10, 2022, 1 ETH was equivalent to $3,009.06.

Those who are interested in purchasing a BabyElon NFT will be limited to four per wallet. The NFTs will be distributed at a random selection.