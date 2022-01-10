BabyElon NFTs Are Available for Minting—Details on Pricing

BabyElon NFTs Are Available for Minting—Details on PricingBy Jennifer Farrington
Jan. 10 2022, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
The minting of BabyElon NFTs will start on January 10, 2022, and the event will run until Jan. 23 at 11:00 p.m. ET. The BabyElon NFT collection consists of 11,111 NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. They're mainly inspired by “the ecosystem around Elon Musk'' and also by photos that have gone viral.
The BabyElon NFT collection features seven different “baby Elon Musk’s,” all of which have some connection to Elon Musk. Who's behind the BabyElon NFT collection and how much are they selling for?
The BabyElon NFT collection was founded by Funshi.
If you thought Musk was the man behind the BabyElon NFT, you might be slightly disappointed to learn that it was actually founded by Funshi. Funshi, who describes themselves as a “Shopify ‘cling’ addict,” and a team of three others are behind the BabyElon project.
We'll look at a few of the BabyElon NFTs that are available for minting.
How can you purchase a BabyElon NFT?
There are 11,111 BabyElons that were produced and 4,444 are being put up for sale. The remaining 6,667 NFTs will only be available for purchase with the $BabyElon token. To purchase a BabyElon NFT, you will need to connect to the Ethereum network (Ethereum Mainnet). You will also need a digital wallet that you can access since this is where the NFT will be delivered once purchased.
The BabyElon team also recommends that you install a MetaMask extension in your browser since this will help to simplify the transaction process.
How much are BabyElon NFTs selling for?
The minting price of the BabyElon NFT is as follows:
- Genesis Sale: 0.1ETH, or $300.91
- Presale: 0.15 ETH, or $451.36
- Public Sale: 0.2 ETH, or $601.81
The prices above are calculated using the current value of 1 Ethereum (ETH). As of January 10, 2022, 1 ETH was equivalent to $3,009.06.
Those who are interested in purchasing a BabyElon NFT will be limited to four per wallet. The NFTs will be distributed at a random selection.
The BabyElon team suggests that you can earn a profit simply by owning an NFT since this will give you access to the token presale. If your NFT falls between #0 and #1110, you will be granted access to presale 1. This will allow you to purchase up to $5,000 of $BabyElon tokens at 10 percent of the release price.
The team says that it's looking to help you double your floor price, which is why it “added NFTs that are only purchasable in $BabyElon.” Each NFT purportedly generates tokens on a daily basis, which increases the value of the NFT. In addition to helping you increase the floor price of the NFT, team BabyElon is also giving away a BabyFloki NFT to every BabyElon NFT holder.
The BabyElon team is available to answer your questions.
If you have questions regarding minting a BabyElon NFT or need more information on $BabyElon tokens, you can direct your concerns to the BabyElon team on Discord. As a reminder, before you purchase a BabyElon NFT, be sure you’ve done your research and are comfortable with completing the sale as the action cannot be undone once it's processed.