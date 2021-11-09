Discord CEO Hints at Potential Ethereum Integration With MetaMask

In response to a speculative tweet on the potentiality of Discord, Citron quickly responded with a screenshot image that left many rattled. The posted picture depicts the "User Settings" landing page where users can find a "Connections" tab to sign in through other platforms such as video streaming platform, Twitch, and discussion website, Reddit, along with what could be MetaMask.

In the image posted on Twitter, you can see the Discord logo and the Ethereum logo, prompted by MetaMask with the cheeky caption "probably nothing," which is often a phrase signaling the exact opposite to the crypto community.

While this seems to be a step in the right direction, the CEO's comment only sparked more discussion on the persistent and plaguing phishing scams and hacks occurring on the platform's servers and channels.