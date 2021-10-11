Audrey Powers Is the First Blue Origin Employee to Go to Space

When Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin sends its second aircraft into space this week, Audrey Powers will be the company’s first employee to join the crew.

Currently, Powers is vice president of mission and flight operations at Blue Origin . She’ll join legendary Star Trek actor William Shatner and paying customers Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries on the flight.

The second Blue Origin flight into space was supposed to take off on Oct. 12. It got delayed by a day because of high winds in west Texas where the launch site is. The launch has been rescheduled to 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 13.

Audrey Powers has worked in compliance and operations for Blue Origin.

Powers started at Blue Origin in 2013 as part of the legal team overseeing regulatory, compliance, and policy matters. Before becoming a lawyer, she worked for NASA as a guidance and controls engineer. While at NASA, Powers logged 2,000 hours of console time in Mission Control for the International Space Station.

After serving as Blue Origin’s deputy general counsel and vice president of legal and compliance for over two years, Powers switched gears to the flight operations for the New Shepard rocket. As vice president of mission and flight operations, she oversees all vehicle maintenance and launch, landing, and ground support infrastructure. She had the lead role of certifying the New Shepard rocket for human flight.

“I’m so proud and humbled to fly on behalf of Team Blue, and I’m excited to continue writing Blue’s human spaceflight history,” Powers said in a statement. “I was part of the amazing effort we assembled for New Shepard’s Human Flight Certification Review, a years-long initiative completed in July 2021. As an engineer and lawyer with more than two decades of experience in the aerospace industry, I have great confidence in our New Shepard team and the vehicle we’ve developed.”

Powers also heads the company’s gender diversity business resource group.

Audrey Powers has been at Blue Origin since 2013 and no one is more familiar with the #NewShepard vehicle and its operations. Audrey had 2000 hours on console for the ISS, is a pilot, engineer, sponsor of the New Mercury resource group at Blue, and Chair of @csf_spaceflight. pic.twitter.com/f3J9fBHCI5 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 4, 2021 Source: Twitter