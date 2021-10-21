Aris Water Solutions’ Stock Forecast: Should You Buy ARIS IPO Stock?

The outlook for Aris looks promising. The market opportunity for water management services in the Permian Basin is significant, but subject to fluctuating oil and gas prices and exploration and production (E&P) operator demand for new drilling.

The U.S. oilfield water management industry was estimated to be worth $37.5 billion in 2019—a YoY rise of about 12 percent, according to IHS Markit. The major driver for this significant growth is demand surging in the Permian Basin, which is estimated to have accounted for $13.3 billion in spending in 2019.