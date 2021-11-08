What Happened to the Arellano Felix Brothers’ Net Worth?

Ramon Arellano Felix, the head of the Tijuana cartel’s enforcement unit, died in a shootout with the Mexican police in 2002. He was on America’s list of 10 most wanted people.

Eduardo Arellano Felix, who was in charge of the cartel’s finances, was arrested in 2008 in Mexico. He was extradited to the U.S. to face narcotic traffic charges. The U.S. gave him a 15-year prison sentence. After servicing most of his U.S. prison term, Eduardo was sent back to Mexico and was re-arrested on arrival.