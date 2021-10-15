Sackler Family Is Feuding Amid Opioid Lawsuits, Net Worth Drops

The Sacklers are descendants of Isaac Sackler and Sophie Greenberg, Jewish immigrants who arrived in the U.S. from Galicia. The couple set up a grocery business in Brooklyn, New York City. Their three sons became doctors and went on to own Purdue Pharma.

Currently, Sackler family members can be found around the world. In the U.S., some family members live in New York, Texas, and Florida. Other members live in Britain.