Union Dues and Their Tax Deductibility: All You Need to Know

If you’re self-employed and pay union dues, you can deduct them as a business expense. And, according to the IRS, the following can still deduct job-related expenses as adjustments to their gross income:

Armed Forces reservists.

Qualified performing artists.

Fee-basis state or local government officials.

Employees who are disabled or have impairment-related expenses.

To take the deduction, qualified employees must complete Form 2106.