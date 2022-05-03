Hart Tools Are Made in China and Designed in the U.S. — Good for DIY Projects

TTI’s headquarters are in Hong Kong and its manufacturing facilities are mainly located in China. This is where many of its products are made. It also has a small manufacturing footprint in Vietnam, the U.S., Mexico, and Europe. Hart Tool’s website also tends to answer this question. Hart Tools says its tools are manufactured “all over the world including the USA! The packaging of each tool will tell where it was made.” But arguably, a small portion of the overall tools are made in the U.S., while the tools are still designed in America. Hart Tools also bears a “Born in the USA” slogan.