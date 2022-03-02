What Auto Expenses Are Tax Deductible?

The simple answer is that it depends. Claiming deductions allows you to reduce your taxable income, which lowers your tax bill. In addition to deductions, there are credits that you may claim to write off a part of your tax bill. You can take advantage of deductions and credits to not only lower your tax liability but also increase your tax refund. Whereas you may want to reduce your tax exposure by claiming deductions and credits, it's key to do it correctly to avoid trouble with the IRS.