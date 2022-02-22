You Can Lower Your Tax Bill by Leasing a Business Car

In most states, both car purchases and leases are subject to sales tax. In car leasing, how the sales tax is calculated and when it needs to be paid may vary from state to state. In some states, the tax is applied to the full value of the leased car. Some states may charge the tax on the lease downpayment. In other states, the tax only applies to the monthly payments during the lease period. While some states may require you to pay the tax upfront, oftentimes the tax is included in the monthly payments.