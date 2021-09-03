Anne Finucane Retiring as Bank of America’s Vice Chair

After more than a decade and a half with Bank of America, Anne Finucane is retiring at the end of the year. She's stepping down from her post as the bank’s first female vice chair.

Bank of America announced the news in a press release on Aug. 26, adding that it will detail secession plans in the coming weeks. The company also noted that Finucane has overseen its strategic positioning, sustainable finance, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), capital deployment, and public policy efforts.