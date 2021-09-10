Algorand Is Determined to Expand With $330 Million DeFi Fund

Algorand has strategically re-allocated some of its funds to exclusively support the development of the infrastructure and architecture surrounding decentralized applications (dApps) and the overall DeFi ecosystem. To better streamline this, DeFi "SupaGrants" have been designed to support the creation of critical DeFi infrastructures like cross-chain bridges and price oracles.

The first $5 million "SupaGrant" will be allocated towards a call for proposals to build more sophisticated technological logistics like bi-directional bridges from Ethereum and other chains. There will also be a second $5 million "SupaGrant" that will seek proposals that focus on the integration of oracle networks with associated price feeds. The fund's remaining balance will also be dedicated toward continuous building in the Algorand DeFi ecosystem.