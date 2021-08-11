Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas Holds Over $14 Million in Company Shares

Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas owns more than 11,909 units of Coinbase shares worth over $14 million, according to WallMine.com. That gives her a net worth of a least $14 million.

Coinbase reports earnings for Q2 2021

On Aug. 10, Coinbase reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, which were above analysts' expectations. The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange brought in $2 billion in revenues with a net income of $1.6 billion for the second quarter.

Source: Coinbase

The company saw its total trading volume increase nearly 38 percent sequentially. Although most users on the exchange are retail traders, more institutional traders and hedge funds are getting into the crypto game. Institutional trading on the exchange rose 47 percent sequentially, while the retail trading volume rose 21 percent.

“We now have 10 percent of the top 100 hedge funds measured by AUM (assets under management), now clients of Coinbase and engaging with the crypto economy,” Haas said on the Coinbase second-quarter earnings call. “This is really a new theme that we're seeing, that more and more hedge funds are making the allocation of the crypto economy and engaging in multiple assets on our platform.”

