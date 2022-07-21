Minecraft Bans NFTs — Details on the Anti-Blockchain Stance

That’s not all. Minecraft also refers to the speculative nature of NFT investing, which distracts players from being able to enjoy their in-game experience. That isn't to mention the general uncertainty of NFT legitimacy. Despite plenty of NFTs that are so far legitimate, rug pulls, liquidity failures, and downright frauds plague the market. Minecraft clarified, “The speculative pricing and investment mentality around NFTs takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profiteering, which we think is inconsistent with the long-term joy and success of our players.”