What Happened to ITT Tech? Once Popular College Shut Down

In 2004, several ITT Tech campuses were raided by federal enforcement agencies, and found that the predatory practices were true. The school was able to remain afloat for years, as it settled many lawsuits, and was still able to earn billions of dollars through the federal financial aid it received in the form of grants and loans. However, ITT Tech's run came to a halt in 2016 when the Department of Education announced that students couldn't use federal financial aid for the school.