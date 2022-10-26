Airline Launches Lottery With Big Prizes for Passengers Who Sit in Dreaded Middle Seat
It’s no secret that when it comes to flying, the least popular seats are usually those in the middle. Who wants to be sandwiched between strangers, sharing armrests, and unable to see out the window? But Virgin Australia has one idea to make middle seats more appealing — a Middle Seat Lottery with exciting prizes.
The airline is attempting to get passengers to take those dreaded middle seats by offering incentives. However, it isn't a guaranteed benefit, just a guaranteed entry into each week’s lottery.
Here’s how the Virgin Australia Middle Seat Lottery will work.
Virgin Australia's Middle Seat Lottery starts on Oct. 24, 2022.
Virgin Australia, a segment of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin-branded companies, is operating separate lotteries each week throughout the promotional period. It begins on Oct. 24, 2022, and will end on April 23, 2023.
The first prize includes airfare for two on a United Airlines Premium Economy class flight and a six-night Caribbean cruise. The winner will receive a Sea Terrace cabin on the “Western Caribbean Charm” cruise aboard Virgin Voyages.
The estimated value of the first prize is $14,152 AUD. Only those passengers who fly in the middle seat between Oct. 24 and Oct. 30 are eligible.
How many prizes will there be in the Middle Seat Lottery?
Virgin Atlantic says there are 26 total prizes up for grabs in the Middle Seat Lottery. Prizes include Velocity Platinum Status as a Virgin Australia customer, cruises with Virgin Voyages, and custom artwork.
Winners will be notified via email within two days of the lottery drawing. They will be given instructions on how to claim their prize. Each week from Oct. 24, 2022, through April 23, 2023, will have a different drawing, and prizes will vary from week to week.
For example, Week 1 offers flights from Australia to the U.S. plus a Caribbean cruise. Week 2’s prize is 1 million Velocity points, plus a Platinum Status upgrade to your Velocity Frequent Flyer (VFF) account.
Virgin Australia hasn't announced the subsequent prizes yet but will provide updates periodically.
Here’s how to qualify for prizes in the Middle Seat Lottery.
According to Virgin Australia, there are a few simple steps to become eligible for prizes in the Middle Seat Lottery.
Certain individuals aren't eligible for prizes, such as Virgin Australia Group employees and their immediate families. Also, prizes may not be exchanged for other products or for cash.
If you qualify for the Middle Seat Lottery by living in Australia and being at least 18, taking a middle seat on a Virgin Australia flight might be worth it for a chance at one of these prizes.
First, your boarding pass must show that you sat in the middle seat on a Virgin Australia flight during the promotional period. You also have to be a Velocity member and at least 18 years old. Finally, you must be a resident of Australia.
To sign up for the Middle Seat Lottery, download the Virgin Australia app on either an Apple or Android device. Click “Middle Seat Lottery,” locate your flight, and enter your flight information. You must enter within 48 hours of your scheduled flight departure time.