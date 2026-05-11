Tao Group's 46,000-Square-Foot OMNIA Dayclub Opening at Caesars Palace Signals a Bullish Bet on Las Vegas Tourism The new entertainment complex, anchored by world-class DJ talent and a world-record stunt, underscores how Las Vegas operators are doubling down on premium daylife as a key revenue driver heading into the 2026 pool season By Market Realist Team May 11 2026, Published 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

Las Vegas's hospitality sector is signaling confidence, and one of the city's biggest operators is putting serious capital behind that signal.

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Tao Group Hospitality, in partnership with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), is officially debuting OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar at Caesars Palace this May. The 46,000-square-foot entertainment complex, built from the ground up directly on Las Vegas Boulevard, represents one of the most ambitious daylife venue launches the Strip has seen in recent memory. And the timing, alongside Caesars Palace's 60th anniversary, is no accident. For Las Vegas, the economic implications are significant.

A Long-Term Bet on the Strip

Las Vegas tourism rebounded strongly post-pandemic and has continued to evolve, with operators increasingly leaning into high-margin daylife and nightlife venues to capture premium spending from a younger, experience-driven traveler. OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar fits squarely into that thesis.

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When connected to the existing OMNIA Nightclub via a dedicated bridge, the combined day-to-night entertainment ecosystem will span 121,000 square feet, creating one of the largest integrated entertainment footprints on the Strip. That's the kind of footprint that drives extended guest stays, multi-day bookings, and incremental food, beverage, and gaming revenue across Caesars Palace's broader operation.

Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

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"With OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar, we're defining what's next for Las Vegas at the scale, energy, and ambition the city demands," said Tao Group Hospitality Co-CEO Noah Tepperberg. "This project underscores our long-term commitment to Las Vegas as a global entertainment capital," added Co-CEO Jason Strauss.

For Caesars Entertainment shareholders, the partnership reinforces an ongoing strategic commitment to its flagship property. Caesars Palace remains one of the most recognized resort brands in the world, and continued investment in differentiating amenities is core to maintaining premium average daily room rates and competitive positioning against rival operators on the Strip.

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The Daylife Revenue Equation

Daylife venues have become an increasingly important revenue line for major Strip operators. Premium pool experiences command high cover charges, expensive bottle service minimums, and elevated food and beverage spending, often outperforming traditional nightlife on a per-square-foot basis during peak season. OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar is designed with that revenue mix front and center. Two organically shaped central pools anchor the main level, surrounded by custom daybeds and banquettes. Private cabanas and VIP plunge pools line the perimeter, providing high-margin reserved seating tiers. The deck level transforms into OMNIA Skybar, an alfresco destination engineered to operate year-round, extending the venue's revenue window beyond the traditional pool season.

Designed in collaboration with Rockwell Group, the venue draws from European beach clubs in Mykonos, St. Tropez, and Ibiza. The build-out includes premium materials like teak wood, stacked stone, woven hyacinth, and rich emerald accents, the kind of capital investment that signals operators are still willing to spend ahead of returns when the long-term thesis is right.

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Festival-Grade Production Built In

What separates OMNIA Dayclub from traditional pool venues is the production infrastructure. The DJ booth features a custom 8K LED main stage screen engineered to perform in broad daylight, paired with a multi-camera system that captures performers and crowd activity in real time. The L-Acoustics L2 sound system delivers festival-level audio quality. That technology stack matters from a business perspective. It allows the venue to host top-tier global DJ residencies, livestream events, and produce content that drives brand visibility well beyond Las Vegas itself. In an environment where social media reach increasingly translates to bookings, that infrastructure is a long-term competitive moat.

Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

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Opening Weekend Brings the Star Power

The May 15 through May 17 grand opening weekend lineup reads like a major music festival headliner roster. Australian dance music phenomenon Fisher kicks things off Friday, May 15. A rare and exclusive DJ set from Rüfüs du Sol takes Saturday, May 16. Dutch superstar Martin Garrix closes the weekend on Sunday, May 17.

For context, all three artists routinely command top-tier festival headlining fees. Securing all three for a single venue's opening weekend signals both Tao Group's relationships across the global electronic music industry and the kind of marketing budget being deployed to put OMNIA Dayclub on the international map from day one.

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A World-Record Stunt as Marketing Statement

The opening weekend culminates in something genuinely unique. On Sunday, May 17, at 2 p.m., 12-time X Games medalist and Record Breakers founder Colby Raha will attempt to break his own world record for the highest vertical motorcycle jump, soaring more than 100 feet above the Caesars Palace Front Fountains. The location carries enormous historical weight. The Caesars Palace Front Fountains are the same site where Evel Knievel attempted his legendary 1967 jump, widely regarded as one of the most iconic moments in stunt history. Members of the Knievel family are supporting the event, lending it the kind of historical legitimacy that drives genuine media interest.

Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

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From a marketing economics standpoint, this kind of activation is extraordinarily efficient. A single, ticketed live moment generates global press coverage, social media impressions, and earned media value that traditional advertising spend would struggle to match. It's the kind of opening event that will be referenced for years. "OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar is already setting a new standard for what Las Vegas daylife can be, and there's no better way to announce that to the world than with Colby Raha launching over the same fountains that made Evel Knievel a legend," Strauss said. "This is the kind of moment that only happens in Las Vegas, and only at Caesars Palace."

Raha himself acknowledged the historical resonance of the location. "Attempting a jump at the same location where Evel Knievel made his historic attempt carries real meaning," he said. "It's an opportunity to push limits at one of the most iconic locations in stunt history at one of the most iconic resorts in Las Vegas."

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Caesars Palace at 60: A Strategic Inflection Point

The OMNIA Dayclub debut arrives as Caesars Palace marks its 60th anniversary in 2026, a milestone the resort is leveraging to reinforce its position as a flagship property within Caesars Entertainment's portfolio.

Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

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"Over the last 60 years, Caesars Palace has orchestrated iconic events that have resonated across the globe, cementing the resort's role as leading player in Las Vegas' rise to one of the most visited destinations in the world," said Sean McBurney, Chief Commercial Officer and Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. "We've continually redefined the luxury experience through intentional enhancements to the resort, and we're elated to introduce OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar with our tremendous partners at Tao Group Hospitality. This dynamic addition reflects our ongoing commitment to create unforgettable memories for our guests to last another six decades and beyond."

For investors watching the Las Vegas hospitality sector, the messaging is clear. Caesars is continuing to invest in premium amenities at its flagship property, deepening its partnership with one of the most successful nightlife and daylife operators in the world, and timing those investments to coincide with key brand milestones designed to drive earned media and visitation.

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The Tourism Ripple Effect

Las Vegas tourism remains one of the most important economic engines in Nevada, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs across hospitality, transportation, retail, and adjacent industries. Major venue openings of this scale typically generate significant secondary economic activity, from hotel bookings on opening weekend to increased restaurant and gaming traffic across the broader resort campus.

The OMNIA Dayclub launch, paired with three sold-out caliber DJ headliners and a world-record stunt event, is precisely the kind of activation that drives the high-spending, multi-day visitor profile Las Vegas operators have been working to capture. For the broader Las Vegas tourism economy, this is exactly the kind of momentum heading into the summer pool season that operators want to see.

The Bottom Line