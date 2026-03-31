From Insurance Mogul to Casino Cameras: John Cerasani’s Unconventional Rise In a city built on risk, reward, and reinvention, John Cerasani’s story may be one of the most Las Vegas stories of all. By Market Realist Team March 31 2026, Published 5:22 p.m. ET Source: John Cerasani

Not everyone’s path to Las Vegas notoriety starts in a corporate boardroom, but John Cerasani’s did.

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Before the social media fame, before the blackjack tables, and before the millions of monthly views online, John Cerasani was building an insurance brokerage from the ground up after making a bold decision at 27 years old: he quit his stable corporate job and bet on himself. A decade later, that decision paid off when he sold his firm, Northwest Comprehensive, into private equity; a move that would later multiply significantly when the company became part of a massive acquisition by insurance giant Brown & Brown in a deal worth nearly $10 billion.

Rather than retire early, Cerasani shifted gears. He became an investor, launching Glencrest Global, his family office that has backed a wide range of companies including Discord, Therabody, Hydrow, Manscaped, CorePower Fitness, Truvani, Caliwater, and the fast-growing Pop Up Bagels franchise. Along the way, he formed business relationships with high-profile athletes and celebrities such as Aaron Rodgers, Michael Phelps, J.J. Watt, Eddie George, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ashley Greene.

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Source: John Cerasani

But in a twist few would expect, Cerasani’s biggest public recognition today comes from the casino floor, not the boardroom.

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His gambling content, particularly blackjack, has exploded online, generating massive viewership and building a following nearing one million people. More notably, Cerasani has been granted rare permission to film live table games inside some of the country’s most well-known casinos, including Wynn Las Vegas, Circa Resort & Casino, Red Rock Resort, The Cosmopolitan, Venetian, Palazzo, Aria, Encore, and Resorts World.

Source: John Cerasani John and Anastasia Cerasani