Adam Horowitz Responds on CNN to Epstein Files Debate, Urges Survivor-Focused Transparency Over Politics Sexual abuse attorney Adam Horowitz represents survivors nationwide through his firm, Horowitz Law. By Market Realist Team March 31 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET Source: Adam Horowitz

For survivors of sexual abuse, public attention can reopen wounds just as often as it promises accountability. When national conversations turn to sealed records and high-profile names, the question many survivors quietly ask is simple: Will the truth finally be made public? Sexual abuse attorney Adam Horowitz represents survivors nationwide through his firm, Horowitz Law. His practice is dedicated to civil cases involving sexual abuse, exploitation, and institutional misconduct. He has represented hundreds of survivors in claims against churches, schools, youth organizations, businesses, transportation companies, and high-profile individuals, including matters connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

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Since 2000, he has handled clergy abuse litigation across the country, helped expose internal institutional records, and secured significant jury verdicts and settlements for survivors. He is known among peers for his focused, trial-driven approach and has been widely cited in national media for his work on abuse and accountability cases. Silence and sealed records have shaped how major abuse scandals are understood for years. For many survivors connected to the Jeffrey Epstein matter, the central issue is transparency, not politics. In a recent CNN interview about the possible release of additional Epstein files, attorney Adam Horowitz focused on survivor priorities, institutional accountability, and the need for full public disclosure of investigative records.

A Survivor Focused Legal Voice in a National Case

Horowitz currently represents multiple Epstein accusers and remains active in related civil litigation. In his CNN appearance, he described the expected congressional vote on releasing additional records as an important step for survivors who have waited years for broader disclosure. He explained that victims are not seeking political advantage. They are seeking records, facts, and answers. Survivors want the public to understand how decisions were made, how prior agreements were structured, and where enforcement systems failed to act.

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Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein with a group of women in redacted photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice

Accountability Should Not Be Political

During the interview, Horowitz emphasized that survivors do not want their cases used as political leverage. He noted that his clients come from different political backgrounds but share the same goal of fair and consistent accountability. He stated that crimes should be evaluated the same way regardless of party affiliation. He also cautioned that selective investigations or politically framed enforcement efforts could undermine confidence in the process and distract from survivor needs.

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The Push for Full Transparency

Horowitz addressed concerns about whether any file release will be complete. Because many Epstein-related records have remained sealed or restricted for years, survivors are concerned that only partial information may become public. He pointed to unresolved questions surrounding past prosecutorial decisions, immunity agreements, and plea arrangements. Survivors want clear explanations of how those outcomes were approved and who authorized them. In his view, transparency must involve the full record set, not limited excerpts.

Scrutiny of Institutional Decisions

The interview also covered administrative decisions involving convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Horowitz described certain developments as unusual and said survivors want documentation and explanation for those actions. If additional files are released, he believes related administrative records should be included so the public can review them directly. His position throughout the discussion was consistent. Disclosure should be comprehensive, documented, and free from political influence.

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Civil Litigation as a Tool for Answers

While criminal prosecutions draw most public attention, Horowitz’s work often centers on civil litigation. Civil cases allow survivors to obtain internal records, take sworn testimony, and examine institutional conduct in detail. That process can reveal patterns and decision trails that might otherwise remain hidden. In the Epstein matter, he indicated that survivors continue to seek clarity not only about individual misconduct but also about system-level failures that allowed abuse and favorable agreements to occur.

Keeping the Focus on Survivors