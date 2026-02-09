Inside David Hirlav’s 2026 Net Worth and Business Holdings The foundation of David Hirlav’s net worth lies in wholesale trade, international distribution, technology, logistics, warehousing, fulfillment, and e-commerce. By Market Realist Team Feb. 9 2026, Published 11:54 a.m. ET Source: David Hirlav

The scale of David Hirlav’s net worth is best understood through the structure of the businesses and assets he controls. As of 2026, his net worth is valued at $350 million, reflecting the combined value of private company ownership, long-term investment positions, a cryptocurrency portfolio, and other assessed assets. His wealth is spread across a diversified business group and a supporting asset base, reflecting long-term ownership and operational control across multiple entities.

The foundation of Hirlav’s net worth lies in a group of operating businesses spanning wholesale trade, international distribution, technology, logistics, warehousing, fulfillment, and e-commerce. Established over more than a decade, the companies were developed as independent legal entities, each focused on a specific operational function while contributing to a broader commercial ecosystem.

The group originated in Germany and expanded through cross-border trade before moving into international logistics services. Over time, commercial activities extended into Asia with operational branches in Vietnam and China, complemented by a European hub in the Netherlands. Physical infrastructure was expanded through warehouse facilities that support logistics and fulfillment operations across multiple regions.

Revenue growth followed this expansion. The company achieved its operational breakthrough in 2018, marking the transition from early-stage activity to scalable, structured growth. The group continued to scale through the development of logistics services, wholesale distribution, technology solutions and commerce. By 2024, combined revenues across the privately held companies exceeded one hundred million euros.

Beyond operating businesses, Hirlav’s financial profile includes additional investment assets. A cryptocurrency portfolio valued at over $130 million forms a significant part of his overall holdings and has been incorporated into consolidated valuations.

David Hirlav was born on February 18, 1991, in the United States and was raised primarily in Germany. He grew up in an academically oriented household. His mother was trained as a geologist and worked as a university professor before later teaching at the secondary school level, which contributed to an early exposure to formal education and analytical thinking. Hirlav attended Kaiserin Friedrich Gymnasium, an academic secondary school in Germany, and completed his Abitur there. After graduating, Hirlav enrolled at the University of Bayreuth, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with a focus on Finance & Banking as well as International Accounting. During his university years, he qualified for a highly selective national graduate recruitment event for top-performing students across Germany. Even though his assessment results placed him within the top 1%, he chose not to pursue a conventional corporate career path.

After concluding his studies, Hirlav transitioned into full-time entrepreneurial activity. Experiencing the realities of everyday business, Hirlav states that formal business education does not add any meaningful value for individuals striving for entrepreneurship, as it is largely disconnected from the skills required to build and operate companies. He advises aspiring founders to gain hands-on practical experience as early as possible and skip business and economics degree programs altogether. Decision-making under uncertainty, capital risk, and operational accountability cannot be taught in academic settings. In his view, expertise is developed almost exclusively through direct exposure to real market conditions, personal financial risk, and responsibility for outcomes.

In 2015, he founded Naveta Distribution in Germany in the international wholesale sector. He subsequently expanded endeavors across logistics, warehousing, fulfillment, technology solutions, and e-commerce, forming the basis of a multi-entity business group operating internationally. Hirlav has stated that maintaining diversification across his business activities was a deliberate strategy, aimed at ensuring structural stability in the event of sector-specific downturns or shifts in demand.

In recent years, Hirlav has increased his focus on the United States, aligning new ventures with technology, artificial intelligence, and scientific research environments. These activities represent a continuation of his long-term approach to building and retaining ownership in scalable business platforms.