What Is Controversial Author Michael Wolff's Net Worth? Michael Wolff is the author of Fire and Fury, a book published in 2018 about the inner workings of Donald Trump's White House. By Risa Weber Oct. 23 2025, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

Who is Michael Wolff?

Michael Wolff is a journalist who has written for Vanity Fair, The Hollywood Reporter, British GQ, USA Today, and The Guardian. He is the author of Fire and Fury, a book published in 2018 about the inner workings of Donald Trump's White House. The book's description says it's a "riveting and explosive account of Trump’s administration." The book was a #1 New York Times bestseller. He has published a dozen books, including four bestsellers about President Donald Trump.

What is Michael Wolff's net worth?

Reports of Michael Wolff's net worth vary online, but The Economic Times notes that it is probably somewhere between $13 and $20 million. His bestseller Fire and Fury sold over 1.7 million copies in three weeks, breaking records for its publisher, Henry Holt, and selling over a million hardcover copies in the U.S. alone. Forbes notes that Fire and Fury earned $13 billion between June 2017 and June 2018 before taxes and fees. Endeavor Content is working on a series based on the book. The title also earned him a spot on a list of the world's highest-earning authors in 2018. Trump inadvertently helped Wolff get on that list. At the time, Wolff said, "Once a day, I cast my eyes heavenward and say, 'Thank you for Donald Trump.'"

Michael Wolff filed a lawsuit against Melania after she threatened him with damages.

Wolff claims that Melania shut down questions he asked about her relationship to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Per The Independent, Melania's legal team threatened him with over $1 billion in damages if he didn't apologize for and retract statements he had made connecting Melania and Epstein. Melania's legal team claimed Wolff had made "defamatory, disparaging, misleading, and inflammatory" comments about her. He had until Oct. 21, 2025, to comply, but instead responded with a lawsuit against Melania.

Wolff's lawyers said that Melania's legal threats were “designed to create a climate of fear” around free speech.

Wolff's lawsuit said, "Mrs. Trump and her 'unitary executive' husband, along with their MAGA myrmidons, have made a practice of threatening those who speak against them with costly SLAPP 1 actions in order to silence their speech, to intimidate their critics generally, and to extract unjustified payments and North Korean-style confessions and apologies."

What did Melania want Wolff to apologize for?

