Wondering What SpaceX's IPO Date and Price Is? Here's What We Know SpaceX reportedly has a total value of $2 trillion, and Elon is reportedly listing a small portion of the company's shares to raise $75 billion from investors. By Niko Mann May 5 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The IPO date and market price for SpaceX are in question as folks wonder when the company will go public. The founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, is the world's richest man, and he created the company in 2002, per The Conversation.

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SpaceX is a company that designs, manufactures, and launches rockets and spacecraft as it revolutionizes technology for outer space travel. According to Fidelity Investments, an IPO (Initial Public Offering) is when a private company sells shares of stock to the public for the first time. It means that the company is changing ownership from private to public ownership, or "going public." So, when will the company's IPO date and market price be available?

Source: Mega

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SpaceX's IPO date and price is revealed.

SpaceX reportedly has a total value of $2 trillion, and Elon is reportedly listing a small portion of the company's shares to raise $75 billion from investors. The investment would be the biggest IPO in history if successful. SpaceX merged with xAI back in February to create Grok chatbot on X, and the deal valued SpaceX at US$1 trillion and xAI at $250 billion, making the total worth $1.25 trillion.

The biggest IPO run in the history of the market



three $1T+ companies. possibly all going public in the next 12 months.



SpaceX IPO: $1.75T.

OpenAI IPO: $1T

Anthropic IPO: $1T



we're living through the greatest technological wealth creation in history. pic.twitter.com/44QuB3rpxi — shirish (@shiri_shh) April 28, 2026

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When will SpaceX go public?

According to Yahoo! Finance, SpaceX's IPO may happen in June of 2026, and Elon implied that proceeds from the IPO will pay for the company sending one million data centre satellites into space. The data centres in space would be powered by abundant solar energy, which would bypass electricity and water constraints like those on Earth. Greg Martin of Rainmaker Securities says that SpaceX is a "massive operating scale business."

“SpaceX is consistently one of the most actively traded names on our platform because there's nothing else like it in the private markets today,” he said. "You've got a highly defensible, massive operating scale business, a multitude of major TAM [total addressable market] expansion opportunities, with a continuously evolving story....Demand has also almost always outpaced supply, and that's been true even during periods where broader secondary market activity has been more muted."

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SpaceX is reportedly selling 30 percent of the company's shares to individual investors, and prices are currently over $600 per share, per Hiive.

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Regular folks reacted to the news on social media, and one joked that they would be investing in the company. "Best I can do is $2," wrote one Instagram user. "The greed of the richest people in the world is shocking," added an X user. Another joked, "Had a chance to invest in SpaceX a yr ago didn’t take it (laughing crying emoji) regrets." "And they wonder why everyone wants to tax them," said another. "These are the prices that the retail investor can first (1ST buy!) purchase for the first time. Look at this, how scammy the IPO system is."