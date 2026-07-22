Rick Reeno Turned an Independent Boxing Site Into a CBS Exit and a Growing Portfolio Rick Reeno launched BoxingScene in 2003 — 15 years later, CBS Sports Digital bought the company. Reeno now serves as CEO and public face of The Ring, By Mark Pygas July 22 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET Source: Matchbox Boxing

Rick Reeno launched BoxingScene in 2003 with a simple idea: boxing news should move as fast as the sport itself. Fifteen years later, CBS Sports Digital bought the company.

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“People told me boxing was too fragmented to support a serious digital business,” Reeno said in a statement. “I saw the opposite. There were stories happening everywhere, and fans needed one place they could trust to make sense of all of it.”

The 2018 deal placed BoxingScene in the same portfolio as CBSSports.com, 247Sports, MaxPreps and SportsLine. Its purchase price wasn’t disclosed, but the acquisition marked a rare exit for an independent boxing outlet into a major public media company. Reeno stayed on as CBS merged with Viacom and later became Paramount Global, remaining with BoxingScene until the outlet changed hands again in 2024.

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Source: Rick Reeno

He soon moved into a much more public role. Reeno now serves as CEO and public face of The Ring, representing the 104-year-old publication at press conferences, media events, and fight-week functions. But putting himself in front of the cameras is only part of the job.

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Since its revival under new ownership, The Ring has expanded beyond the magazine with major fight cards, fantasy and community features, a free streaming service and a searchable digital archive that reaches back to its first issue in 1922. “This relaunch reflects who we are now, and where we’re going,” Reeno said when the redesigned platform debuted in January.

That direction is already showing up in the numbers. Sports Business Journal reported that the publication gained roughly 7,000 YouTube subscribers in January 2025, another 108,000 in February and reached 268,000 by March 17. As of July 18, 2026, vidIQ counted 1.24 million subscribers and more than 353 million views.

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Reeno’s public role may be getting bigger, but some of his most interesting assets sit far away from the cameras. “I own what I believe is the largest boxing video game collection in the world,” he said. “Most of the titles are still factory sealed, authenticated and graded.”

Collectors have put serious money behind those distinctions. On March 27, a sealed late-production copy of Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! graded Wata 9.6 A+ sold for $12,500 at Heritage Auctions. Just over two weeks later, Goldin sold a made-in-Japan copy carrying a PSA 9.6/A+ grade and a population of one for $79,300. Even that wasn’t the ceiling. A Wata 9.8 A++ sealed copy of the same game sold for $312,000 in 2021, which remains the highest publicly documented auction price for a boxing video game.

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Whatever Reeno’s collection is ultimately worth, it represents only one corner of his investment portfolio. “Outside of boxing, I invest heavily in real estate,” he said. “I own 15 properties in Las Vegas, all owned free and clear and used as long-term rentals.”