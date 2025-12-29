Anthony Joshua’s Endorsement of Samuel Leeds Highlights a Shared Mindset: Discipline, Simplicity, Results In 2019, after following Samuel Leeds’ educational content online, Joshua sent him a private message on Instagram. By Market Realist Team Dec. 29 2025, Published 1:41 p.m. ET Source: Samuel Leeds

Elite performance, whether in sport or business, rarely comes from complexity. It comes from mastering fundamentals and executing them with consistency. That philosophy is what drew heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua to British property entrepreneur and educator Samuel Leeds, whose work focuses on making property investing understandable rather than intimidating.

In 2019, after following Leeds’ educational content online, Joshua sent him a private message on Instagram that quickly became a defining moment for the property mentor: “Hi Samuel, The thing you do great is make something complicated easy to understand. Being gifted is one thing, but being able to deliver your message is a special talent. Keep being you and keep doing your thing. We are investing heavily in the market. If there’s business to be done, please email the boys and let’s spread knowledge and wealth 👊.” The note, brief yet direct, captured a principle Joshua lives by in the ring and applies to his business interests beyond it.

From World Titles to Wealth Strategy

Joshua’s outreach was more than casual praise. It opened the door to further conversations, culminating in his brother and business advisors spending time with Leeds to better understand his investment frameworks.

The interaction reflected Joshua’s increasingly strategic approach to wealth. Known for meticulous preparation in boxing, he has taken a similarly structured view of property investment. His portfolio has since grown into what has been widely reported as assets worth approximately £150 million, positioning him among a growing group of athletes who treat financial education as seriously as physical training. Leeds views the moment as a validation of his core philosophy. “When someone of AJ’s stature recognises your ability to teach and break things down, it means a lot. He’s not just a world-class athlete, he’s a serious entrepreneur.”

When Inspiration Travels Both Ways

The exchange also influenced Leeds personally. Motivated by Joshua’s discipline and resilience, he stepped into the boxing ring himself in 2023 for a charity match against fellow property educator Rob Moore. In front of nearly 2,000 spectators, Leeds secured a points victory after knocking Moore down in the opening round. The event raised £250,000 for charity, with proceeds directed toward initiatives supporting communities in remote areas of Africa. “Anthony inspired me, not just to get in the gym, but to push myself outside my comfort zone,” Leeds explained. “The fact that our bout also raised a quarter of a million for good causes makes me proud.”

Educating in a Crowded Market