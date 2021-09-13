What Does 'Cellar Boxing' Mean in the Stock Market?

Once a microcap stock is boxed in the cellar, it doesn't have many alternatives to rise higher. An obvious alternative is to reverse split the stock, but historically, these splits have been ineffective—the market cap generally gets hammered and the stock reverts to its pre-split price. Another approach is to coordinate a prolonged purchasing attempt and force the stock "out of the cellar," but in most cases, a naked short-sell order will appear out of nowhere to meet each purchase order.