Melania Trump Apparently Called Dibs on Kristi Noem’s $70 Million Luxury Plane The government is reportedly planning to keep the $70 million jet Kristi Noem secured for use, and may allow Melania Trump to use it. By Jennifer Farrington April 8 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega;YouTub e/MS Now

When Kristi Noem was ousted as Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary in March 2026, it put not only her position up for grabs but, apparently, the $70 million luxury jet she had been approved to lease and use. The aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet, was reportedly purchased for “executive air travel and for deportations,” she explained during questioning by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse.

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While many assumed the plane would no longer be used (perhaps returned?) by the Department of Homeland Security, they were only partially right. That’s because DHS apparently no longer has control over the aircraft and won’t be using it — Melania Trump will. Keep scrolling for more details.

Melania Trump will reportedly use Kristi Noem’s luxury plane.

Source: YouTube/MS Now The inside of Kristi Noem's $70 million plane she used as DHS Secretary.

Kristi Noem got a lot of heat for convincing the government to allow her to lease a $70 million luxury plane used to transport her and others, and allegedly carry out deportations. However, it seems the government has found more use for it, despite many calling it “an abuse of federal funds,” as Sheldon Whitehouse pointed out.

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Apparently, the government is going to take the jet off DHS’s hands. While Noem claimed the plane would save “taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars,” citing how $1.42 billion was spent on ICE deportation flights, not too many were convinced she needed such a fancy way of transportation. And given how fancy it is, it would seem the government has found a more “proper” use for it, potentially transporting Melania Trump.

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A DHS spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that Melania’s office is seeking use of the plane, and that it would also be used to transport select Cabinet secretaries and other officials. While frugal spending on government transportation is often frowned upon by many, considering the features of Noem’s jet, it would make sense, at least to some, to let someone like Melania utilize it, given her position.

The luxury plane Kristi Noem once used has three bathrooms and a master bedroom.

Noem’s plane is considered top-notch when it comes to government transportation. In fact, some say it’s even fancier than the Air Force Two that Vice President JD Vance gets to ride on. MS Now took an online tour of the jet and shared a look inside, revealing it comes equipped with three bathrooms, apparently two more than most planes have, one of which looks like it could double as a powder room.

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It also boasts a pretty spacious kitchen for a plane, complete with stainless steel appliances, a microwave, and two fridges. There’s ample space for passengers to lounge in chairs that look like they’re cloaked in genuine leather, and yes, the plane even features a wet bar. Altogether, Noem’s former mode of transportation used to tote her around the world can sleep up to 14 people, and also includes a master bedroom with a reading lamp beside the bed.