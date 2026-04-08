Trump’s $1 Trillion Military Budget Comes With Deep Domestic Cuts Donald Trump’s 2027 budget proposes increases in military spending while also calling for significant cuts to domestic programs. By Jennifer Farrington April 8 2026, Published 2:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The White House’s Office of Management and Budget, under the guidance of President Donald Trump, has released its proposed budget for the 2027 fiscal year, and let’s just say it’s not looking good for a lot of people and agencies.

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The budget proposes slashing hundreds of millions of dollars in government funding for initiatives and agencies that support domestic causes like education and healthcare, while allocating billions (yes, with a “b”) to military funding. Here are some key takeaways from Trump’s 2027 budget, which seem to reflect the Trump administration’s agenda.

Donald Trump’s 2027 budget proposes boosting military spending while making major cuts to domestic programs.

Source: Mega

Donald Trump’s 2027 fiscal year budget is calling for major cuts to domestic programs but wants to funnel billions more into military spending. According to the budget, the government is requesting $1.5 trillion be set aside for the Department of War, a $441 billion increase from 2026 funding. So, what would that money go toward? Let’s start with troop pay. The funding would support wage increases of between 5 and 7 percent, depending on a person’s rank.

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A significant portion is also expected to go toward the “Golden Dome,” or more specifically, the “Iron Dome for America” initiative, which “supports development of game-changing space-based missile defense sensors and interceptors, kinetic and non-kinetic missile defeat and defense capabilities, and enabling technologies for a layered, next-generation homeland missile defense system,” according to the budget report.

"I have determined that, for the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, but rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars..." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/v7SxF7W8r7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 7, 2026

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But there’s still a lot of money left on the table. So, the Trump administration is also proposing funds for space investments, critical munitions and minerals, and shipbuilding. The agency is requesting $65.8 billion to support 18 battle force ships and 16 non-battle force ships.

The budget also includes funding to support “warfighter health and medical readiness,” as well as investments in AI integration across the armed forces, increased funding for the Department of War’s nuclear enterprise, and resources for the Homeland Security border initiative, which would allow the government to continue putting border security as a top priority.

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It would also allocate money toward the F-47 program, which aims to help the U.S. military “secure command of the skies” with its first flight expected in 2028. While the budget does mention some areas of reform and efficiency, it does not include a section for program cuts and eliminations the same way it does for other departments.

Congress might have an opinion about this. — Jordan Sour (@JordanSour) January 8, 2026

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Here are the domestic cuts Trump is proposing in his 2027 budget.

Because healthcare, labor, and education are such big deals to the American people, let’s focus on those. Trump’s 2027 budget calls for a $395 million reduction to the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP), $1.6 billion to Job Corps, and $234 million to worker protection agencies like those the administration refers to as “woke,” specifically the National Day Laborer Organizing Network.

Cuts are also being proposed to the Department of Health and Human Services, including a $4 billion reduction to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, with the administration also looking to eliminate the program entirely.

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Remember they told you the country was broke and there was no money for healthcare, rental assistance, student loan forgiveness and even your local PBS station.



Broke they said — 🐢🐢🐢 HarlemJ11@bsky.social (@HarlemJ11) April 3, 2026

The government also wants to cut $819 million for the Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) program and slash funding by $5 billion for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which it says engages in “risky research” and promotes “dangerous ideologies that undermine public health.”

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In terms of education, the Trump administration is looking to cut $8.5 billion from select K-12 programs, including the Teacher Quality Partnership, which it wants eliminated as it “trains teachers and education agencies on divisive ideologies.”