Vintage Cabbage Patch Dolls Are Selling for Thousands — Check Your Collection

Serving as one of the original Cabbage Patch dolls from the collection released in 1985, James Dudley is worth quite a bit. Sporting a red top and blue and red bottoms, the doll is said to be worth around $3,000, according to Gazette Review.

While there are plenty of these dolls floating around the internet for sale, the ones that carry the highest value feature blonde hair, a signature on the rear, and are in pristine condition.