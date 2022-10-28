Vintage Cabbage Patch Dolls Are Selling for Thousands — Check Your Collection
The Cabbage Patch Kid brand has come quite a long way since launching in the late 1970s. Created by Xavier Roberts, the first Cabbage Patch doll was “born” in 1976 and named Dexter. After winning awards for Dexter and selling a few dolls like him at a few craft shows, Roberts’ dolls had heads turning and wallets opening.
At the height of their popularity, Cabbage Patch dolls were retailing for around $40 or higher. And after certain designs stopped being produced, their resale value skyrocketed. If you have an old Cabbage Patch doll lying around, keep reading to find out if it’s worth any additional money.
Certain vintage Cabbage Patch dolls have a high resale value.
Vintage 1985 Cabbage Patch Kids doll Teresa Ann by Coleco
If you own Teresa Ann from the 1985 Cabbage Patch doll collection, she may be worth some big bucks. In April 2021, a Teresa Ann doll sold on eBay for $2,000, though some listings have her priced for a bit lower. The doll features red hair, green eyes, a dimple on the left cheek, and a removable pink dress.
1986 Cabbage Patch Kids MLB All-Stars St. Louis Cardinals
Many of the MLB Cabbage Patch Kid dolls released between 1985 and 1986 seem to be worth some money. One 1986 Cabbage Patch Kids MLB All-Stars St. Louis Cardinals doll sold for eBay for $81 in October 2022 while others just like it are being listed on the marketplace for $100 or more.
Felicia Francis
Released in 1979, Felicia Francis is another Cabbage Patch Kid that carries a high resale value. Valued at around $850, Felicia Francis features a light blue apron, blue eyes, and long blonde hair.
Anne Greta
Produced in 1989, Anne Greta is considered among one of the rarest Cabbage Patch dolls. While some speculate that she’s worth around $250, sources like Gazette Review suggest the doll sells for $800. And if you still have her in the original box, the value might even be higher.
James Dudley
Serving as one of the original Cabbage Patch dolls from the collection released in 1985, James Dudley is worth quite a bit. Sporting a red top and blue and red bottoms, the doll is said to be worth around $3,000, according to Gazette Review.
While there are plenty of these dolls floating around the internet for sale, the ones that carry the highest value feature blonde hair, a signature on the rear, and are in pristine condition.
1979 Cabbage Patch Little People Soft Sculpture D Purple
Manufactured in 1979, the Cabbage Patch D Purple series doll also seems to be quite valuable these days. Signed by Xavier Roberts, the doll, featuring strawberry blonde hair and a purple bow, sold for around $999 on eBay in October 2022.
Andrew Blair
If you happen to have an Andrew Blair Cabbage Patch baby doll in your possession, you may be able to sell it for around $700, according to Gazette Review. The doll, which doesn’t feature hair given its “age,” sells for quite a bit if it has all the pieces still intact, including the original birth certificate.
If you have any valuable Cabbage Patch dolls in your possession, eBay, Mercari, and platforms like this can help you get it sold.
It’s also worth mentioning that if you own a Cabbage Patch doll in the box with the adoption papers still intact, you may even be able to snag more for it than the amounts listed above.