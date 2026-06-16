Aldi Shoppers Are Obsessed With This New Mystery Box Giveaway Aldi is giving away mystery grocery boxes in June 2026. Here's how to enter the promotion and what is inside the mystery boxes. By Anna Quintana June 16 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

When it comes to shopping trends, mystery boxes have taken over retail. Now, Aldi is the latest store to jump on the bandwagon with its Blind Box Grocery Bundles, which you can shop for online. And the best part: It's free!

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So, how does it work? Keep reading for all the details.

The Aldi grocery Blind Box giveaway runs from June 22 through June 25.

According to a press release from the German supermarket, shoppers will have the chance to claim a free box filled with ALDI fan-favorite products, standout staples, and fresh picks from across every aisle for a limited time. This promotion runs from June 22 to June 25, with an ALDI Blind Box being released each day at 12:00 p.m. ET daily on AldiBlindBox.com

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Source: Aldi

“The ALDI Blind Box taps into the excitement our fans already feel walking our aisles,” said Bridget Kozlowski, Director of Communications in the release. “Our shoppers come to ALDI for value, but they also come for discovery. From viral ALDI Finds to tried-and-true products shoppers love to tell their friends about, people love the thrill of discovering something new here. With surprise unboxings more popular than ever, this is our way of helping customers discover even more favorites."

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How the Aldi Blind Box promotion works.

While getting your hands on a Blind Box may be tricky, if you follow these steps, your chances of success will be greater. First, make sure you are following Aldi on Instagram for daily reveals. Next, make sure you are going to the giveaway's website exactly at noon EST. Once you select that day's Blind Box, enter your shipping information, and a box of Aldi's goodies will be delivered straight to your door.

Get me to God’s country pic.twitter.com/pK9PRu0w7q — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) April 3, 2025

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As for what you can expect inside, there will be four different blind boxes. There will be a Snack Blind Box," A craveable mix designed for grazing, the Snack Blind Box is perfect for mixing and matching to fit the cravings fans have all day long." The Fiber Blind Box and Protein Blind Box are pretty self-explanatory. And then there is the Mystery Blind Box, which Aldi claims "fans can expect a surprising mix of products from across the store that are about to become their new foodie obsessions."

Aldi's shoppers are already counting down the days until the first Blind Box release. "I’d get one if it was as easy as picking it up at Aldi. I’ve been a sucker for this kind of mystery surprise my entire life," one person wrote on Reddit before another added, "Aldi has really leaned into it's brand in recent years as well. People love the store for good reason, and I adore my Aldi sweatshirt."