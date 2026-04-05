Adam W Just Launched an App That Lets You Shoot for Instagram and YouTube at the Same Time dam W, the award-winning content creator behind over 65 million followers and more than a billion views per month, just launched an app called Double View. By Market Realist Team April 4 2026, Published 8:20 p.m. ET Source: Snapchat

If you've ever had to film something twice because the first take was vertical and you needed it horizontal, you already understand the problem. If you've ever turned your phone mid-video and ruined the whole shot, you understand it even more.

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Adam W, the award-winning content creator behind over 65 million followers and more than a billion views per month, just launched an app designed to make that problem disappear. It's called Double View, and it uses two lenses to capture portrait and landscape formats in one take.

"I shoot content every single day," Adam W said in a statement on Thursday, April 2. "And the one thing that's always driven me crazy is having to film everything twice. Once for Instagram, once for YouTube. Same moment, two different takes. Double View lets you capture both in one shot."

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Source: Ruthless Media

The app works in both photo and video modes. In photo mode, it captures both a 4:5 portrait and a 5:4 landscape image simultaneously. In video mode, it records 9:16 vertical and 16:9 horizontal video at either 24 or 30 frames per second. A dual-screen preview lets users see exactly what each lens is capturing in real time, and automatic color matching ensures both outputs look consistent.

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Adam W said the idea came from years of firsthand frustration. "I've been making content with my phone since 2017," he explained. "I know what creators need because I am one. This isn't some tech company guessing. This is something I built because I needed it."

Source: Ruthless Media

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But the app was built for more than just creators — and the sketch comic says that's the point. "Somebody filming a concert doesn't want to think about format. Somebody shooting a 'get ready with me' for TikTok shouldn't have to redo it for YouTube. A parent at their kid's game just wants one good clip,” he said. “Double View was built for all of those people."

Source: Double View