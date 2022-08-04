NBC Anchor Willie Geist Has a Net Worth and Salary in the Millions

When Geist isn't working at NBC, he's working with his father Bill Geist to spread the word about Parkinson's disease. His father was diagnosed with the disease in 1992. Geist's relationship with his father has influenced him and they co-authored the book Good Talk, Dad: The Birds, the Bees, and Other Conversations We Forgot to Have. The book was published in 2014 and details the journey of how their relationship evolved, mainly in their communication.