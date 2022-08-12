These Counties Are Considered Among the Richest in the U.S.
The median household income (MHI) reveals a lot about a location and the people living in it. The higher the MHI is in a county or state, the more likely it is for people to incur higher costs for housing and essential items like food and gas.
Here’s a look at some of the richest counties in the U.S. based on their median household incomes. Is your county one of them? Keep reading to find out!
These U.S. counties are considered to be the richest in 2022.
Based on data provided by The Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER), these are the counties in various states that rank highest in terms of median household income.
Loudoun County, Virginia
Loudoun County sits in the northern part of the state and has a population of 427,592 as of July 2021. The MHI for this county is $136,470. The county has gained recognition not only for its rich history, but also for its “comfortable neighborhoods, high-quality public services, and beautiful scenery,” according to the County’s website.
Santa Clara County, California
According to U.S. News, Santa Clara County is another to make its way to the top of the list of the richest U.S. counties. The county is considered California’s sixth most populous county with a population of 1.8 million as of July 2021. Some of the state’s more popular cities include Santa Clara, San Jose, and Cupertino, which is also where tech giant Apple is headquartered.
Forsyth County, Georgia
Coming in at third place for the richest county in the U.S. is Forsyth County, Ga., located in the north-central part of the state. Although the City of Cumming makes up most of Forsyth, major cities like Atlanta, Roswell, and Dunwoody border it. According to C2ER’s data, Forsyth County’s MHI as of 2022 is $110,914, and it's home to more than 230,000 people.
Fairfax County, Virginia
Fairfax County, Va. is yet another one of the richest counties in the U.S with a MHI of $108,419, according to C2ER. The county, which is officially known as the County of Fairfax, is located in the northern part of the state and has a population of about 1.15 million people.
Delaware County, Ohio
With an MHI of $108,360, Delaware County, Ohio sits at the top of the list of the richest counties in the U.S. The county is located in the central portion of the state and is home to about 205,000 people. Some of its major cities include Columbus, Dublin, Powell, and Westerville.
Stafford County, Virginia
Stafford County is a suburb located about 40 miles south of Washington, D.C., and comes in at number five with an MHI of $104,422. The county has a population of about 150,000 people
The median household income can help you make living and employment decisions.
When you’re looking to relocate to a new city or state, it’s always a good idea to consider things like the MHI. While there may be higher-paying jobs in counties with higher MHIs, you might also incur higher costs, although this isn’t always the case.
However, choosing a location with a higher MHI is sometimes a good indicator of the economic health of that community and its access to good healthcare. When a county ranks highly in terms of MHI, it usually also means the people living there have reached higher education levels.