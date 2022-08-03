Elevation Church Pastor Steven Furtick's Net Worth: Gospel or Grift?

In 2013, Furtick purchased a house worth $1.7 million. The house is 16,000 square feet, located in Weddington, N.C., and sits on 19 acres of land with five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. Furtick said, "That's a big house, no doubt about it. We recognize that everything we have is a gift from God, it comes from him and God could take it all away tomorrow. But we made a decision to build a home for our family and we're excited to live in that home."