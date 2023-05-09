Home > LinkedIn Corp Source: LinkedIn Ryan Roslansky Has Made Millions as LinkedIn CEO Amid Job Cuts Business-networking app LinkedIn is laying off 716 employees and shutting down its Chinese jobs app, InCareer. What is CEO Ryan Roslansky's net worth? By Danielle Letenyei May 9 2023, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky announced on May 8, 2023, that the social networking company was shuttering its operations in China and laying off 716 employees. Most of the layoffs are within LinkedIn's Global Business Organization (GBO) and the Chinese jobs app, InCareer.

Amid the layoffs, many people want to know more about the LinkedIn CEO. How long has Ryan Roslansky been with the company and what's his net worth? Keep reading for all the details.

What is Ryan Roslansky's net worth?

Roslansky has been LinkedIn CEO since June 2020. Some sources show Rolansky’s net worth is nearly $5 million. Besides his role at LinkedIn, he's also a board member for Intuit, GoDaddy, and The Paley Center for Media.

According to Salary.com, Roslansky earned $286,917 in total compensation for 2021 just in his position as a member of the GoDaddy Board of Directors.

Roslanky has worked at LinkedIn since May 2009 when he was hired by then CEO and former colleague Jeff Weiner. The two men worked together at Yahoo in the early 2000s, and Roslansky was Weiner’s first hire after he was named LinkedIn CEO in December 2008. Weiner passed the reins as LinkedIn CEO to Roslansky when he stepped down in 2020, Business Insider reports.

In announcing Roslansky as his successor, Weiner credited him for helping “lead one of the best-performing stretches in the company’s history,” including the acquisition of Lynda.com, developing LinkedIn’s Influencer program, and handling the integration of new owner Microsoft.

Roslansky started in the tech world while he was a college student at the University of California at Davis. He and his roommates created Housing Media, a website to help students find rentals and roommates, Business Insider reports. He left college to focus on the website and, in 1999, sold the site to USHousing.com.

How much is LinkedIn worth?

LinkedIn is in its 20th year in business and things are still going strong at the business-focused social media network. LinkedIn parent company Microsoft reported an 8 percent increase YoY in LinkedIn’s revenue for the third quarter of 2023, which puts it at $3.7 billion, CNBC reports.

Why is LinkedIn laying off employees?

The primary reason for the layoffs at LinkedIn is to reorganize the company’s Global Business Organization and phase out the company’s InCareer jobs app in China, Roslansky said in a memo to employees. Although the company is laying off some GBO employees, it’s also opening up over 250 new roles in operations, new business, and account management.

The shutdown of InCareer in China is due to “fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate,” Roslansky says. LinkedIn pulled most of its business out of China in late 2021, primarily because of China's strict government regulations on social media networks prevent it from operating the way it does in other countries around the world. Chinese government officials condemned the business networking app for not censoring its content enough.

Instead, LinkedIn offered InCareer (formerly called InJobs) a standalone application that only showcased job opportunities and didn’t include a social feed or the ability to share posts and articles.

The recent moves to reorganize GBO and shut down InCareer will help LinkedIn plan for future growth in fiscal 2024, Roslansky told employees.

“As we plan for FY24, we’re expecting the macro environment to remain challenging,” Roslansky wrote in his memo to employees. “We’re adapting as we have done this year and will continue to operate with the ambition we need to deliver on our vision and the pragmatism required to run the business well."