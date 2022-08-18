Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg Offloaded San Fransisco House for $31 Million

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the off-market sale to Mansion Global in late July, after public records of the deal became publicly available. The buyer is listed as a limited liability company based in Delaware, with the point of contact for the LLC listed as Michael M. Gordon, director of the law firm Gordon, Fournaris and Mammarella in Wilmington, Del.

According to The Real Deal, the transaction marks the biggest residential sale in San Francisco this year.