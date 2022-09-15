Nick Cannon's Child Support Payments Will Go Up With His 9th Child
Celebrity Nick Cannon announced on Instagram today the birth of his daughter with model LaNisha Cole. The baby, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, is Cannon’s ninth child. With all those kids running around, Cannon’s child support payments amount to more than many people make in a year.
According to The Sun, Cannon pays nearly $3 million in child support annually. The Masked Singer host had eight children and six different baby mamas. His first two children, Monroe and Moroccan Scott, are fraternal twins he had with ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2011.
Cannon and Carey divorced in 2016, and he has been busy procreating since then, mostly with models. Cannon now has more children than Elon Musk. He had two children with model Brittany Bell — Golden “Sagon” Cannon, born February 21, 2017, and Powerful Queen Cannon, born December 2020.
Twins must run in Cannon’s gene pool because he had twin sons Zion and Zillion Cannon with DJ Abby De La Rosa. A few days after the twins were born on June 14, 2021, model Alyssa Scott gave birth to another of Cannon’s sons, Zen Cannon, on June 23, 2021. Zen tragically died from a brain tumor about five months later.
Cannon’s eighth child, Legendary Love Cannon, was born in June 2022 to mother Bre Tiesi, who also happens to be a model. When announcing the birth of his child with Tiesi, Cannon expressed his love for all of his children.
"That sounds weird saying 'the next mother' because as everybody knows, I have a lot of children, and I love them all dearly, sincerely,” Newsweek reports Cannon said. “Every single one of my children are just as special as the other. It's never a competition. Parents know what I mean when I talk about just the love that you have for a child, whether it's a child that's here, whether it's a child that's no longer here, whether it's a child that's grown, whether it's a child that's about to be here. It doesn't matter how many you have. It's this unconditional love, this godly-like love that comes over the process."
How much does Nick Cannon pay in child support per month?
Little Onyx will likely cost Cannon another $40,000 a month in child support, the Sun reports. Not all of Cannon’s baby mamas receive the same amount of child support. Bell gets about $60,000 a month, Tiesi receives about $40,000 per month, and De La Rosa receives about $600,000 per year, the Sun reports.
Cannon has two more babies on the way.
Believe it or not, Cannon isn't done having children. Both Bell and De La Rosa are expecting their third child from the actor. The babies will be Cannon’s 11th and 12th children.
Child support payments could put a dent in Nick Cannon’s net worth.
Cannon better stop while he’s ahead because the bill for his child support payments may eventually put a dent in his net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cannon’s net worth is $20 million. His annual salary is $5 million, which is just a couple million shy of the estimated amount he pays in child support.