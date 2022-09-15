Nick Cannon's Child Support Payments Will Go Up With His 9th Child

"That sounds weird saying 'the next mother' because as everybody knows, I have a lot of children, and I love them all dearly, sincerely,” Newsweek reports Cannon said. “Every single one of my children are just as special as the other. It's never a competition. Parents know what I mean when I talk about just the love that you have for a child, whether it's a child that's here, whether it's a child that's no longer here, whether it's a child that's grown, whether it's a child that's about to be here. It doesn't matter how many you have. It's this unconditional love, this godly-like love that comes over the process."