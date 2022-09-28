Reality TV Producer Mark Burnett Is Bringing a New Show to CNBC

Burnett is also a producer on the popular entrepreneur show Shark Tank. In the new show, entrepreneur hosts Matt Higgins and Mayumi Muller guide aspiring entrepreneurs on potential business opportunities for sale.

“I love this format. I’ve lived it! The idea of betting on yourself is the American dream,” said Burnett in a statement. “This will be unlike any show I’ve ever done in the business space because, for the first time, the buyers are everyday people, just like the viewer at home.”