Poker Champ Liv Boeree: Poker Is a Game of Math, But Luck Still Has a Role

“Basically, poker is a game of math,” she added. “There are these game theory optimal strategies that you can adopt, and the closer you play to them, the less exploitable you are.” But Boeree also said luck still keeps poker engaging. “Luck is both a blessing and a curse. … If there wasn't this random element and there wasn’t the ability for worse players to win sometimes, then poker would fall apart. … You know. there's very little luck in chess, but there's quite a lot of luck in poker.”