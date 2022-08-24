Years of Playing Poker Has Made Alan Keating a Millionaire

From the get-go, it was clear that Keating knew what he was doing. Seven days after his first win in the 2007 World Series of Poker, he ranked 102nd, with winnings of $58,570. Once the World Series event of 2007 ended, he made his way to the 2007 Heartland Poker Tour in Gary, Ind., where he won $3,824. As his career continued, Keating saw heavy success which was reflected in his earnings.