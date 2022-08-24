Years of Playing Poker Has Made Alan Keating a Millionaire
Poker professional Alan Keating has had a decades-long career in the professional gambling industry. What's Keating's net worth?
As Keating has kept his personal life under wraps, fans mostly know just about his appearances in the World Series of Poker.
Alan Keating has a private personal life
Keating was born in Saratoga, Calif., on Oct. 12, 1987. According to Card Player, Keating first came on the scene in 2007, when he won $3,408 in event 15 of No-Limit Hold'em in the World Series of Poker.
Keating had his first Full Tilt Online Poker Series win in 2007 as well, playing under the username "Kadabra." He earned $147,099.
From the get-go, it was clear that Keating knew what he was doing. Seven days after his first win in the 2007 World Series of Poker, he ranked 102nd, with winnings of $58,570. Once the World Series event of 2007 ended, he made his way to the 2007 Heartland Poker Tour in Gary, Ind., where he won $3,824. As his career continued, Keating saw heavy success which was reflected in his earnings.
In 2009, he ranked 19th in the World Series of Poker, winning $14,413 there, and then placing 5th at the 2009 Bellagio Summer Dailies, securing $9,015. As his career progressed, Keating won thousands of dollars at various World Series of Poker events and the Five Diamond Classic. In 2010, he won $245,000 in the Poker Stars Spring Championship of Online Poker.
Some of Keating's live poker stats
Keating's last live game was in 2015 at the Five Diamond Classic, where he played No-Limit Hold'em and earned $21,074.
- Recorded total earnings: a total of $239,711
- World Series of Poker winnings: $203,155
- World Poker Tour: $21,074
The closest Keating has come to beating his earnings in live poker of $58,570 in 2007 was his 2010 game at the 41st Annual World Series of Poker, where he took home $41,967.
Alan Keating
Poker player
Net worth: 15000000 (unconfirmed)
Alan Keating is a well-known professional poker player.
Birthdate: Oct. 12, 1987
Birthplace: Sarasota, Calif.
Education: Unknown
Poker has give Alan Keating a high net worth
Given that Keating's profession positions him to receive large sums of money in a very short time, one would assume he's a rich man. His net worth hasn't been confirmed, but it's rumored by Unplugged With NGL to be $15 million. And some poker fans on Reddit have suggested that his net worth is significantly higher—$500 million, to be exact.