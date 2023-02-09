Kim Pegula, Mother of Jessica Pegula, Is Fabulously Wealthy

Folks that have a deep affinity for sports, in particular, the NFL, may be familiar with the name Kim Pegula. Kim, who is the mother of professional tennis player Jessica Pegula, is known by sports fans for being a co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and the NHL team, the Buffalo Sabres.

Since Kim is a major player in the sports leagues, folks have long been intrigued to find out her financial status. After all, not too many women own a professional sport team let alone two teams. So, what is Kim Pegula’s net worth? Here’s everything that we know about her finances.

Kim Pegula has an incredibly high net worth.

Money talks! Celebrity Net Worth reports that Kim Pegula is currently working with a net worth of $100 million. This figure directly reflects her work as a businesswoman and high-ranking executive. Aside from Kim being an NFL and NHL team co-owner — alongside her husband, Terry Pegula — Kim is also the CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment. The management company currently manages the Bills and the National Lacrosse League's Buffalo Bandits, and the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans.

The management company also works with Black River Entertainment, an independent record label, and the HarborCenter. Essentially, Kim’s business acumen and resume speak for themselves. So, it’s easy to see why she has been able to build such a large net worth.

Kim Pegula Businessowner and entrepreneur Net worth: 100,000,000 Kim Pegula is a businesswoman and entrepreneur that is the co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabers. Birth name: Kim S. Kerr Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea Birthdate: June 7, 1969 Marriages: Terry Pegula (m.1993 – present) Children: Two daughters (one born in 1994) and one son Education: Houghton College

Kim Pegula has been diagnosed with expressive aphasia.

Per Jessica’s essay in The Players Tribune, the athlete shared the painful reality that her mom, Kim, has been diagnosed with expressive aphasia. “She is dealing with significant expressive aphasia and significant memory issues, Jessica wrote. “It is hard to deal with and it takes a lot of patience to communicate with her, but I thank God every day that we can still communicate with her at all.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia occurs “suddenly after a stroke or a head injury.” It’s also said to “come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative).”

Unfortunately, the outlet shares that “the severity of aphasia depends on a number of things, including the cause and the extent of the brain damage.” This falls in line with Jessica sharing that Kim experienced cardiac arrest in June 2022.

Additionally, based on Jessica's sharing that her mom “can read, write, and understand pretty well, but she has trouble finding the words to respond,” the National Aphasia Association (NAA) shares that Kim’s symptoms directly reflect signs of “non-fluent aphasia aka Broca’s aphasia.”

