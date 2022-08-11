Former National Security Advisor John Bolton Is Worth Millions

John Robert Bolton is known as having been the U.S. National Security Advisor under former President Trump. He has also served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, U.S. Assistant Attorney General during the Reagan presidency, and several other political positions. He urged the U.S. to terminate its nuclear deal with Iran. He praised the killing of a top military leader in Iran as “the first step to regime change in Tehran.” A plot to kill Bolton was uncovered by the Department of Justice.

Birthdate: November 20, 1948

Birthplace: Baltimore, Md.

Education: BA and JD from Yale University

Spouse: Gretchen Smith

Children: 1