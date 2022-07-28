Jerome Powell’s Millions Didn't Come From His Role as Fed Chair

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Powell's net worth is $50 million. He's the richest member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. However, he didn't earn his fortune from his Fed board position. During his working years from the late '90s to the early 2000s, Powell was a partner with the private equity firm, Carlyle Group. This is where he made most of his big money. Powell's investments and other smart decisions are the reason for his disproportionate wealth compared to his fellow Fed governors.