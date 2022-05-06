Carlyle Co-Founder David Rubenstein Knows Private Equity Firms Are “Not Beloved”

In a 2020 interview with The New York Times, Rubenstein says he grew up “relatively poor,” the son of a mailman and a stay-at-home mom in a low-income row house in Baltimore. But even when he was “at the bottom of the totem pole,” he “believed in the American dream,” he said.

“I believed that if you work hard, you can maybe get somewhere,” the billionaire explained. “Today, many people at the bottom do not see there’s any social mobility for them. They don’t think they can rise to the top.”